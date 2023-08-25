Shooting reported inside Chicago White Sox stadium as Vanilla Ice concert canceled

A shooting was reported inside Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night during the Chicago White Sox game, just before a '90s-themed concert was scheduled to take place.

The concert was later canceled due to "technical difficulties."

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled," the message read. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser's credit card."

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform after the game for those in attendance. Fans with on-field passes will be refunded.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a police source, a shooting occurred inside the park at around 8:45 p.m. in which at least two people were struck. Neither individual was reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no further information available. Check back for updates on this developing story.

An earlier version of this story noted that Chicago police would provide an update on the shooting incident Friday evening. Police later confirmed there would not be a media update. More information is expected to become available Saturday.