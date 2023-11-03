Would you try these unusual Thanksgiving-infused food items?

Have you ever dreamt of trying a jalapeño cheddar mac & cheese-infused truffle? Well, here's your chance -- and it doesn't stop there.

Campbell, Baskin-Robbins and DiGiorno are just a few of the companies that decided to take Thanksgiving side dishes to the next level.

These Thanksgiving-infused treats, available through November, may -- or may not -- have you left wanting more.

Campbell's soup-infused truffles

Courtesy of Phillip Ashley Chocolates

Campbell's Soup and Phillip Ashley Chocolates created a six-piece Thanksgiving chocolate treat, The Holiday Sides Collection, that features everyone's favorite Turkey Day side dishes.

Here's a breakdown of the box:

Green Bean Casserole: A mix of Campbell's Cream of Mushroom condensed soup, green beans and onion-infused salt with dark chocolate fudge.

Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese: Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup, Brie and jalapeño-infused white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate candy.

Baked Corn Casserole: A truffle made up of Campbell's Cream of Chicken soup, cornbread in a white chocolate shell.

Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes: This Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup bonbon is mixed with sweet potatoes, thyme and hot honey.

Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes: This truffle is a mix of Campbell's Cheddar Cheese soup and caramel coated in a dark chocolate shell topped with everything bagel seasoning.

Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing: In this truffle, you will find roasted apples, fennel and Campbell's Cream of Celery Soup bread pudding in a blond chocolate candy.

The Holiday Sides Collection will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 7 for $35 while supplies last on PhillipAshleyChocolates.com.

Baskin Robbins' Turkey Day Fixin's

Courtesy of Baskin-Robins

Thanks to Ocean Spray and Baskin-Robbins' teamwork, you can now taste Thanksgiving one lick at a time.

Turkey Day Fixin's Ice Cream, the November Flavor of the Month, features a combination of sweet potato and autumn spice ice creams mixed with honey cornbread pieces and swirls of cranberry sauce.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins also added a Thanksgiving turkey cake to their menu.

This all-ice cream cake with sugar cone legs can be customized with your favorite flavor.

DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza

Courtesy of DiGiorno

DiGiorno introduced a new pie this Thanksgiving that will deliver Thanksgiving's traditional flavors in each bite.

The savory and sweet creation begins with a thick Detroit-style crust under a layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The pie includes classic turkey, gravy, sweet potato, green beans and cranberries then topped with crispy onions.

The iconic Thanksgiving pie will be available exclusively online from Nov. 1-22 for $11.23. Pizzas will be available for purchase on shopdigiorno.goodnes.com while supplies last.