Male allegedly stabs multiple girls in Braintree movie theater, leads police on car chase

A male allegedly stabbed multiple girls ages 9 to 17 in a Massachusetts movie theater before leading police on a car chase to Cape Cod.

According to police, the male entered AMC Braintree 10 around 6p.m., walked past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters without paying. Police say the male then stabbed four young girls in an unprovoked attack. He then ran out of the theater and drove away in an SUV, according to police.

The girls, ranging from ages 9 to 17, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tracked down the suspect through video footage that captured his license plate number and put a call out to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect's vehicle. Authorities say they then noted that a vehicle matching the description was involved in similar assault in Plymouth.

The driver led State Police on a car chase until the vehicle crashed in Sandwich. Police then took the driver into custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or age, or any additional information.

