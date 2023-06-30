Bruins offseason

Bruins buy out Mike Reilly's contract, create more salary cap space

This was an obvious way for the Bruins to create salary cap space.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Bruins tried to trade defenseman Mike Reilly last season and they couldn't find any takers. On Friday, they parted ways with Reilly using a different method: A buyout.

The B's had until noon ET on Friday to put Reilly on waivers for the purposes of a buyout. This move will create $2.66 million in much-needed salary cap space for the Bruins. However, this buyout also will force Boston to have $1.33 million in dead cap space for the 2024-25 season. That's not a huge deal, though, as the salary cap is expected to rise quite a bit for the 2024-25 campaign.

Reilly signed a three-year, $9 million deal with the Bruins in the summer of 2021.

Here's the cap hit breakdown for Reilly's contract over the next two seasons after being bought out.

  • 2023-24: $333,334
  • 2024-25: $1,333,334

This buyout brings the Bruins' cap space number to around $13.6 million. They have nine more roster spots to fill.

The Bruins also issued qualifying offers to nine players by Friday's deadline.

NHL free agency begins at noon ET on Saturday.

