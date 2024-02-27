On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Makenna Myler talks marathons, motherhood and more

Makenna Myler is finding joy both and off the track.

By NBC Sports Boston

Professional runner Makenna Myler

Makenna Myler nearly broke the internet with her 5:25 mile at nine months pregnant last year, but that was never the goal for the professional runner. Makenna likes to challenge reality and finds joy in learning what she's capable of accomplishing.

With a seventh-place finish at the Olympic Trials Marathon (January 2024), she has come a long way in 10 months and she's enjoying the process and learning along the way.

Asjia joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

  • Olympic Marathon Trials -- strategy, prep and overall experience
  • Importance of learning your body for performance and longevity
  • How she found worth and identity outside of running (which, shocker, helped her find more joy in the sport!)
  • Motherhood
  • Challenging realities and enjoying life
  • Value of community in the sport
On Her Mark Podcast: Marathons, Motherhood & More with Makenna Myler | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

