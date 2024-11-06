2024 Mass. ballot question results: MCAS, minimum wage and more

Massachusetts voters weighed in on five ballot questions that could impact everyone from high school students to rideshare drivers.

Here's a look at the results as they come in.

Mass. Ballot Question 1 — auditing the Legislature

Question 1 concerns whether the office of state auditor should have its investigative powers expanded to include oversight of the Legislature. It came from an effort led by current State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, who campaigned on the issue and has continues to push the measure.

If passed, it would make some legislative activities subject to audit - including compliance with employee training rules, cybersecurity norms and purchasing activities. The auditor still would not have the power to examine votes, debates, communications, assignments and policy.

Mass. Ballot Question 2 — MCAS as a graduation requirement

Question 2 concerns eliminating the 10th grade MCAS exam as a graduation requirement for high school students. Currently, public high school students must meet grad requirements and receive a "competency determination" to graduate. The most common way to get this is to pass the 10th grade MCAS exams.

If passed, students would still need to take 10th grade MCAS but would no longer need to earn a passing score or other state approval. Instead, districts would set their own criteria for graduation, making Massachusetts one of the few states without a common graduation standard.

Mass. Ballot Question 3 — rideshare driver unionization

Question 3 concerns whether rideshare drivers - like those working for Uber or Lyft - should be able to unionize. If passed, it would allow for sector-based bargaining, which means drivers across multiple companies could negotiate together for better pay, expanded benefits and other protections that would apply across the industry.

Mass. Ballot Question 4 — legalizing psychedelic substances

Question 4 concerns the legalization of certain psychedelic substances, which are increasingly being used in clinical research to treat mental health. If passed, the law could allow a group of naturally occurring psychedelic drugs (psilocybin, psilocyn, mescaline, DMT, and ibogaine) to be grown, shared, used at home, and offered by licensed professionals in a more clinical setting. It would not make psychedelics available for purchase at retail shops. Adults would need to grow their own, find someone willing to share their supply, or use at a licensed psychedelic therapy center.

Mass. Ballot Question 5 — tipped employee minimum wage

Question 5 concerns a change in the way tipped workers are paid. Currently minimum wage laws vary for waitstaff, bartenders, manicurists and other types of tipped workers. Tipped workers are guaranteed the full minimum wage ($15/hr), but employers can pay them as little as $6.75 per hour, provided that tips make up the difference.

If passed, restaurants would be allowed to pool or share tips with cooks, bookkeepers, and others who don't interact directly with customers. This is not allowed under current rules. Wait staff could still be tipped.

