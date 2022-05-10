Biden to Address Inflation, Call Out GOP Efforts to Raise Taxes in White House Speech

President Joe Biden will outline his efforts to fight inflation and lower consumer prices in a speech from the White House on Tuesday, and will contrast his agenda with the proposals of Republicans, who have made the economy a top line of attack against Democrats as primary season begins.

Biden will also call upon Congress to pass measures included in the Build Back Better plan that Democrats were unable to advance last year because of opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Those include lowering child care and long-term care costs, funding the construction of 1 million affordable homes through tax credits, and passing clean energy and vehicle tax credits that would allow families to save money on their utility bills.

"President Biden has a plan to tackle inflation — by lowering costs that families face and lowering the federal deficit by asking the large corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay their fair share," the White House said, contrasting that with a Senate GOP proposal that would require all Americans to pay at least some income tax.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., released an 11-point plan for GOP candidates to run on in the upcoming midterms that calls for a new minimum tax on the middle class, "that would mean an average of almost $1,500 less in families’ pockets each year," the White House said. Scott's plan puts him at odds with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who opposes part of the agenda that would increase income taxes on lower-income Americans and sunset Social Security and Medicare within five years.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Inflation rose 7.9% in February 2022, the, the biggest rise in the consumer price index in 40 years, the Labor Department reported. But what exactly is inflation? And what is causing it?