Clark calls for Johnson to follow through on Ukraine aid vote as House returns to session

A two-week recess has come to a close for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lawmakers returned to Washington on Tuesday, including Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, who spoke with NBC10 Boston.

The representative wrapped up her time in Massachusetts touting $900,000 in child care investments.

"It's coming right here to SMOC in Framingham, to this child care center that serves 300 children," said Clark.

But on Capitol Hill, drama is already beginning to bubble up. Despite their party holding a razor-thin majority, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has threatened to oust Speaker Mike Johnson because he worked with Democrats on spending bills and said Ukraine funding would come up for a vote.

Clark says she hopes Johnson's promise on Ukraine will be kept.

"We are going to see. Speaker Johnson has made that commitment, but we are still short on details," she said.

Like his predecessor, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Johnson faces the prospect of being ousted by a member of his own party. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, brought a motion to vacate McCarthy.

If Greene follows through on her threat, it would raise the potential of Democrats coming to Johnson's rescue.

"Their willingness to throw Congress into chaos, to take down another speaker — we'll see what they do," Clark said. "I don't predict their behavior."

While Democrats weigh how they'll approach those intraparty squabbles for Republicans, Clark isn't mincing words about the importance of supplying Ukraine with the funding it needs.

"We are going to continue to push that we do this quickly, that we bring this for an up or down vote," she said. "We'll see what the GOP has in mind."

The House is back in session and will hold its first votes on Tuesday night.