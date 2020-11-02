PHOTOS: Boston Businesses Board Up Storefronts Ahead of Election Day

Fearing Election Day vandalism and violence, some business owners on Boylston and Newbury streets in Boston were busy boarding up the windows of their storefronts on Monday. Mayor Marty Walsh said there is no reason to believe there is cause for concern, and he remains "cautiously optimistic" that Tuesday will be incident-free in Boston.

