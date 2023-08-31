‘I want to fight another round': Sen. Warren discusses reelection campaign in interview

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, is back on the campaign trail.

"I'm grateful you sent me to Washington, I hope you'll send me back," Warren said.

Addressing a crowded Needham church on Wednesday, Warren has served two terms in the Senate and is seeking another six years in 2024. Ahead of the town hall, she sat down exclusively with NBC 10 Boston to discuss her priorities and the issues that stand out as we head into the final months of 2023.

Front of mind for Warren is the war in Ukraine. Fresh off a trip to Kyiv, she says the United States needs to continue its support for the war-torn nation.

"I've got to say, all of them are in this fight," Warren said. "They are fighting for people everywhere to select our leaders, to have elections, and to have borders that have integrity. That don't have a foreign invader like the Russians coming across."

The trip was extremely impactful for Massachusetts' senior senator, who tells NBC10 Boston a wall of remembrance in the Ukrainian capital was especially impactful for her.

"Seeing those faces as far as I could see in one direction, and as far as I could see in the other, and as I'm standing there, the air raid sirens went off," Warren said.

Our conversation turned back to issues at home, talking through the 2024 election and how she is supporting President Joe Biden in his bid for a second term.

The commander in chief and the Democratic National Committee have sparred with New Hampshire lawmakers in recent months over whether the state should continue to host the first-in-the-nation primary in the years to come.

As a result, allies have been venturing into the Granite State to talk with voters about Biden's record. Warren says she plans to do the same.

"Absolutely. I'm on the president's reelection committee. Glad to help wherever," said Warren.

We also asked about former President Donald Trump and his four criminal indictments. The current GOP frontrunner remains ahead of the pack in 2024 polling, a fact that troubles Warren, but doesn't surprise her.

"How can it be that following an insurrection, an attack on the Capitol, an attempt to overturn an election," Warren said, "is actually somebody that some people think should lead this country again."

Another subject centered on the topic of age among Washington lawmakers. For the second time in the last two months, 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, froze during a public appearance. Questions have also come up about Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, as well as Biden and Trump.

Warren is 74, but would be 80 by the end of her third term.

"I feel like I've learned a lot of how to get things done, and gotten a lot of things done," she said. "But we're so close on these others, I want to fight another round for the people of Massachusetts."

For more of our interview tune-in to @Issue this Sunday with Cory Smith and Sue O'Connell.