US Senate

Senate staffer alleged by conservative outlets to have had sex in a hearing room is no longer employed

Conservative news outlets alleged that the aide to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., appeared in a leaked video showing men having sex in a Senate hearing room

The Capitol dome in Washington, D.C
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Cardin’s office has parted ways with a staffer who conservative news outlets alleged was shown in a leaked video having sex in a Senate hearing room.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” the Maryland Democrat’s office said in a statement to NBC News on Saturday, which was first obtained by Politico. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

On Friday, The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, published what it said was video showing a congressional staffer having “sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room.” It added that the video was shared “in a private group for gay men in politics.”

Conservative outlets then alleged that Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide for Cardin, was one of the men in the video.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

US Senate
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us