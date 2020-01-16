Source: Trump Planning NH Primary Eve Rally in Manchester

President Trump

It will be his first visit to the state since August of 2019

By Alison King

President Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of next month's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, according to a source.

A source told NBC10 Boston's Alison King that the rally will be held at the SNHU Center in Manchester on Feb. 10. Details have not been announced.

Trump has visited New Hampshire three times since his 2017 inauguration. His most recent stop was a rally at the SNHU Center in August of 2019.

Two other declared Republican presidential candidates have made stops in New Hampshire -- former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh.

Weld has made over 100 stops, while Walsh has made just two.

The New Hampshire primary is scheduled for Feb. 11, eight days after the Iowa caucuses.

