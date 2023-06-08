Trump allies say Biden is ‘weaponizing' DOJ against his chief 2024 rival following indictment

Top congressional Republicans rallied behind Donald Trump on Thursday night, framing the former president's indictment as nothing more than President Joe Biden “weaponizing” his Justice Department against his likeliest 2024 political opponent.

“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades,” tweeted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a Trump loyalist. “I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice.

“House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable," McCarthy wrote.

Thursday's indictment came out of a probe from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland has been scrupulous about not getting involved in the probe and said Smith would make his own charging decisions. Biden has also emphasized his distance from the probe and the White House said they learned of the indictment from media reports Thursday evening.

Still, many Republicans allied with Trump echoed the speaker. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., called it a “sham indictment”: “Let’s be clear about what’s happening: Joe Biden is weaponizing his Department of Justice against his own political rival.”

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and members of the Senate Republican leadership team remained noticeably silent.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.