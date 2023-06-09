Chris Sale

Red Sox move Chris Sale to 60-day injured list with shoulder injury

The earliest Chris Sale could return is the first week of August.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox announced more bad injury news concerning Chris Sale on Friday.

The veteran left-hander has been moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. The earliest date he is eligible to come back and pitch is August 2. Sale has a stress reaction in his shoulder blade, the team announced. The one piece of good news is he doesn't need surgery. He will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

Sale was removed from his last start on June 1 after just 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds. He has dealt with several injuries over the last few years. As a result, Sale has started just 22 games since 2019.

The 34-year-old has posted a 5-2 record with a 4.58 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 15 walks and a 1.11 WHIP in 11 starts this season.

Chris Sale
