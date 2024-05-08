Crime and Courts

Masked robber holds up gas station in Burlington, Mass.

Wearing a mask and gloves, the robber brandished what looked to be a semiautomatic gun and demanded money, taking about $400 and fleeing down Bedford Street, police said

By Asher Klein

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

An armed and masked robber stole hundreds of dollars from a gas station in Burlington, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were still looking for the person who held up the Mobil gas station on Bedford Street at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Burlington Police Department.

Wearing a mask and gloves, the robber brandished what looked to be a semiautomatic gun and demanded money, taking about $400 and fleeing down Bedford Street, police said.

A police dog was brought in to search for the robber, thought to be a man about 5-foot-10, but he wasn't found. No one was hurt inside the gas station.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call police at 781-272-1212.

More Burlington news

Massachusetts Apr 25

Ex-Burlington firefighter gets probation in animal cruelty case

Burlington Feb 16

This robot from Mass. will give you a full manicure

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBurlington
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us