Masked robber holds up gas station in Burlington, Mass.

An armed and masked robber stole hundreds of dollars from a gas station in Burlington, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were still looking for the person who held up the Mobil gas station on Bedford Street at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Burlington Police Department.

Wearing a mask and gloves, the robber brandished what looked to be a semiautomatic gun and demanded money, taking about $400 and fleeing down Bedford Street, police said.

A police dog was brought in to search for the robber, thought to be a man about 5-foot-10, but he wasn't found. No one was hurt inside the gas station.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call police at 781-272-1212.