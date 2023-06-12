Patriots offseason

Report: Guy's absence from Patriots minicamp ‘believed to be contract-related'

The Patriots' starting DT is entering the final year of his contract.

NBC Universal, Inc.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy was not in attendance Monday for the first day of mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Monday afternoon that Guy's absence is "believed to be contract-related."

Guy, who has played a key role on the Patriots' defensive line since he joined the franchise in 2017, is slated to earn $2 million in base salary with a $3.25 million salary cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac. He is in the final season of a four-year, $11.5 million contract.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 33-year-old veteran tallied 46 tackles and two sacks in 14 games for the Patriots last season.

This article tagged under:

Patriots offseason
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us