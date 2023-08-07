Report: Patriots host defensive end Trey Flowers for free agent workout

Trey Flowers began his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Could he make his return to Foxboro for the 2023 campaign?

The Patriots hosted the free agent defensive for a visit Monday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Flowers was a fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2015. He became a very productive defensive end, and in three full seasons from 2016 through 2018 he tallied a total of 21 sacks. Flowers won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, and then he cashed in during free agency following the 2018 season by signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions. The Lions released Flowers in March of 2022. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in August but played just four games before being placed on injured reserve in October.

Injuries have prevented Flowers from making much of an impact over the last three years. He has played just 18 games with 3.5 sacks over that span.

If healthy, Flowers could still be an effective player, although the Patriots already have a pretty strong front seven, headlined by Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Lawrence Guy and Christian Barmore.