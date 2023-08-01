Report: Trent Frederic, Bruins agree to two-year, $4.6 million deal

Trent Frederic has received a well-deserved raise for his career-best season in 2022-23.

The Boston Bruins and the 25-year-old forward have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $4.6 million contract, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday.

Frederic's salary cap hit is now $2.3 million, up from the $925,000 cap hit he had on his entry-level deal and the $1.05 million cap hit he had on his rookie extension. Frederic was a restricted free agent this offseason. He had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Tuesday, but that obviously is no longer needed, as he and the Bruins appeared to find middle ground based on what they initially sought.

Boston and Trent Frederic have exchanged arbitration numbers -- team: 2x$1.4M...player: one year at $2.9M. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 30, 2023

Frederic set career highs with 17 goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was able to unlock the potential in Frederic's offensive skill set. The 2016 first-round pick also made strides defensively and contributed (albeit in a minor role) to the NHL's No. 1-ranked penalty kill.

The next step for Frederic is building on the progress he made offensively in 2022-23 and becoming a more consistent scorer. If he could scored 20-plus goals in a bottom-six role, that would be a huge boost to the Bruins lineup. He also could get more of a look at center over the next few years. He has always been a natural center, but given Boston's great depth down the middle during his career, he's often been played on the wing.

Frederic should have more chances to impress at center this season following Patrice Bergeron's retirement, especially if David Krejci decides to retire as well.

Frederic will be a 2025 free agent when this new contract expires. If he continues to show improvement, he could be in line for a much larger raise next summer when the salary cap is expected to be considerably higher.