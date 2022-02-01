Welcome to ‘The Torch'

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all things Winter Olympics, you’ve come to the right place.

This will be the home for live updates throughout the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Over the next 20 days, The Torch will be filled with live results, highlights, breaking news and stories for other storylines surrounding the Winter Olympics.

Follow Team USA as American athletes aim for the podium. Shaun White and Chloe Kim will look to defend their snowboarding gold medals, as will the U.S. women’s hockey team and men’s curling team. Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan Chen are U.S. stars hoping to add to their medal collections. Beyond the returning stars, which Americans will become household names during the Games?

We look forward to sharing the latest news with you. Let the Games begin!