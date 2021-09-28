Patriots Fans Prepare for ‘Emotional' Matchup When Tom Brady Returns With Bucs

If the hype before the game is any indication, there's no doubt Sunday will be a roller coaster of emotions for Patriots fans when Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It's going to be emotional, for sure," said one fan at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

"It breaks my heart," said another.

Many Pats fans describing it like seeing an old ex.

"All the memories, all the memories, 20 great years," said one fan.

Dr. Roland Carlstedt, chair of the American Board of Sports Psychology, says fans should watch and enjoy the game, explaining that it may be therapeutic for some die-hard fans.

People will be able to confront their fears by watching Brady play for another team, but should keep things in perspective, he said.

"It's a football game," Carlstedt said. "There are greater issues in life, and football is entertaining, so enjoy the game the best you can, and if you're a super Brady fan, just focus and enjoy what he's done."

Brady has said he's not expecting any "homecoming" from Pats fans when he returns to Foxboro.