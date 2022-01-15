Bills Blow Doors Off Patriots to End Season in Wild-Card Round

From 2001 through 2019, the Buffalo Bills lost 34 of their 38 games against the New England Patriots.

Something notable happened following the 2019 season -- namely, Tom Brady's departure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- which has led to the Bills winning three of four regular season meetings with the Patriots.

What transpired on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium transcends what had already been a seismic shift of power in the AFC, however. Meeting in the postseason for the first time in nearly 60 years, Buffalo scored a touchdown on each of its first seven possessions, dealing New England its worst postseason loss in the Bill Belichick era, 47-17, to end the season for the Patriots.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and a whopping five touchdown passes, good enough for a 157.6 passer rating -- narrowly missing a perfect 158.3. It was the best mark by an opposing quarterback against the Patriots in the Belichick era.

Mac Jones, in his postseason debut, completed 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards, two touchdown passes to Kendrick Bourne and a pair of interceptions.

His 75.8 passer rating did slightly edge that of Tom Brady (70.4) in his debut against the Oakland Raiders nearly 20 years ago...of course, Brady won that game, as well as each of his first 10 postseason starts before suffering a loss.

The Patriots have now gone three consecutive seasons without winning a postseason game, their longest stretch since 2008-10.