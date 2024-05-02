Bruins lose in Toronto as Maple Leafs force Game 7

The Bruins have lost two games in a row against the Maple Leafs and suddenly find themselves in Game 7.

Boston lost 2-1 in Toronto.

Forward William Nylander scored the first goal of the game with less than a minute left in the second period. When there were just over two minutes left on the clock, he repeated it and scored the second.

It appeared the Bruins were shut out, but after the game ended, it was determined a shot from center Morgan Geekie crossed the goal line with a fraction of a second left, making the final score 2-1.

The series, which the Bruins had led 3-1 after four games, will head to Boston for a finale Saturday night.