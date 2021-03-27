Boston Pride Edges Minnesota 4-3 for NWHL Isobel Cup

Lexie Laing and Taylor Wenczkowski scored power play goals and the Boston Pride became the first two-time winner of the Isobel Cup with a 4-3 win over the defending champion Minnesota Whitecaps. It was a NWHL championship the Pride, regular-season champions, had hoped to win a year earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the championship game between these same two teams just two days before the faceoff. Wenczkowski’s goal that made it 4-2 with 6:28 to play proved to be the game as it came down to a frantic finish. Mary Parker and Cup MVP Jillian Dempsey also scored for Boston, Allie Thunstrom had two goals and Meaghan Pezon one for Minnesota.

