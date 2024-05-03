How Caitlin Clark fared in her WNBA preseason debut

Caitlin Clark's pro career is unofficially underway.

The Indiana Fever's No. 1 overall pick made her WNBA preseason debut against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the College Park Center, Clark had a strong first showing with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and five turnovers in 28 minutes of action as the Fever fell to the Wings 79-76 in an exhibition thriller.

It didn't take long for Clark to make her presence felt. On Indiana's second offensive possession, the NCAA's all-time scoring leader knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

In the books 📕



#1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark knocks in her first PTS of the WNBA preseason pic.twitter.com/aMVQicvQ3o — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2024

That was one of four first-half 3-pointers for Clark, whose handles and tough-shot-making ability were on full display.

CAITLIN CLARK AGAIN FROM 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSNJ5F5daX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 4, 2024

Caitlin Clark loses the defense and sinks her THIRD 3-pointer in the 1Q 😱 pic.twitter.com/H19rcasrFv — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

Caitlin Clark flashes the handle and steps back for 14 PTS in the 1st half 😮‍💨



Watch Caitlin Clark's preseason debut free on the WNBA App: 📲 https://t.co/GmVuX8x02i pic.twitter.com/QOabNFNfjS — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

Clark's first 2-point shot attempt didn't come until late in the second quarter when she swished a mid-range jumper, closing out a 16-point first half.

Caitlin Clark connects from midrange for 16 PTS in the 1st half!



Watch Caitlin Clark's preseason debut free on the WNBA App: 📲 https://t.co/GmVuX8x02i pic.twitter.com/MEKcfcbZKb — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

Clark, who's third on the NCAA's all-time assist leaderboard, also flashed her passing skills, though she only finished with two assists. Both dimes were slick feeds to fellow top pick and the 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Caitlin Clark drops off the DIME to Aliyah Boston for the assist!



Watch Caitlin Clark's preseason debut free on the WNBA App: 📲 https://t.co/GmVuX8x02i pic.twitter.com/wjmJsZXltL — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2024

What a pass by Caitlin Clark to Aliyah Boston #wnba pic.twitter.com/YqoxnqL3ce — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) May 4, 2024

Clark had a quieter second half compared to the first. Her first points of the second half didn't come until around the midway point of the fourth when she made a deep 3-pointer.

CAITLIN CLARK GOT RANGE 😳 pic.twitter.com/s74I8envu4 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 4, 2024

With the game tied inside the final 30 seconds, Clark went up for a potential game-winning layup but the attempt was rejected by Wings two-time All-Star Natasha Howard.

Welcome to the league 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AIQ0cNApAi — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 4, 2024

Wings three-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale then made a highlight-reel play of her own on the other end, using a crossover to shake a defender before knocking down a game-winning step-back triple in the final seconds.

Clark had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but her off-balance shot from the corner hit the side of the backboard. She finished her preseason debut shooting 6-for-15 from the floor, 5-for-13 from 3 and 4-for-5 from the free throw line.

Clark wasn't the game's only standout rookie, either. Wings guard Jaelyn Brown knocked down three triples en route to 21 points, tying Clark for the game-high.

Fever guard NaLyssa Smith tallied 20 points, while Ogunbowale had 19.

Wings No. 5 overall pick Jacy Sheldon, meanwhile, tallied six points and two assists in 13 minutes of action.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Clark will make her unofficial home debut with the Fever when they take on the Atlanta Dream in their preseason finale on Thursday, May 9.

When does the 2024 WNBA season start?

The WNBA regular season kicks off Tuesday, May 14, when Clark and Co. will visit the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever haven’t made the playoffs since 2016, but are they contenders with Caitlin Clark? Khristina Williams, founder of "Girls Talk Sports TV,” discusses why Clark will make an immediate impact in Indiana.