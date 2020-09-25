Celtics Face Must-Win NBA Playoffs Game 5 Against Heat

The Boston Celtics are one loss away from being dumped from the NBA Finals, trailing the Miami Heat 3-1 in this Eastern Conference title series with Game 5 — the possible clincher — awaiting Friday night at Walt Disney World.

The series has been close, with perhaps the biggest proof being the composite score of the four games — Celtics 441, Heat 441.

"You just have to continue to try to get better as the series goes on," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It'll be two extremely desperate, urgent teams. That's what it's all about in the playoffs."

The closeness of the games works both ways: While it serves as a reason for the Heat to be cautious, it also works as a reason for the Celtics to be optimistic. No Boston team has successfully rallied from a 3-1 deficit since 1981, though the Celtics have no reason to feel like they've been overmatched in this series either.

"I believe that if we put forth our best effort, if we are locked in on what we need to accomplish and we play with great authority and confidence, then we can win any given game," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "That's what you have to go into any game with. You don't play the score of the series as much as you play the importance of each possession. I think that that's the bottom line. We have to play each possession with the utmost importance."

Finding an answer for Miami guard Tyler Herro is probably of the utmost importance as well.

The 20-year-old rookie scored 37 points in Miami's Game 4 win, helping carry Miami on a night where Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson — two of the best 3-point shooters on the Heat roster — were a combined 1 for 14 from the floor, 1 for 11 from 3-point range.

"Herro got going, obviously, at a ridiculous level," Stevens said. "But he's very capable of that."

The free-throw shooting in this series has been like no other East title matchup. The teams are combining to make 83.6% of their free throws through four games, putting this on pace to become the best East finals from the foul line ever.

The 1974 East finals between Boston and New York saw those clubs combine to shoot 83.0% from the foul line. Boston's 84.7% clip in this series is on pace to be the best single-team showing in an Eastern Conference finals ever as well; Indiana shot 84.3% in the 2000 East title series.