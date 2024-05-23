Celtics outpace Indiana in Game 2

The Celtics cruised to victory Thursday and will travel to Indiana with a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers finished the first quarter with a 2-point lead, but the Celtics soon took control on their way to a 126-110 victory in Game 2.

Jaylen Brown put up 40 points in the win. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White each scored 23.

To make matters worse for Indiana, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton exited in the third quarter with an apparent injury. He left with just 10 points.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 28 points, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Boston.

The C's will look to extend their lead Saturday night in Indianapolis.