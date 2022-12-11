NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Makes No-Look, Underhand Toss for TD Vs. Broncos

There's just no stopping Mahomes

By Sanjesh Singh

Chiefs’ Mahomes makes no-look, underhand toss for TD vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Mahomes took the Denver Broncos’ defense on a ride. 

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback added another ridiculous play to his already-stacked resume against the AFC West rival in Week 14.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the shotgun on third-and-2, Mahomes had to pull the ball down and run to his right after the left side of the pocket collapsed. 

With three Broncos defenders seemingly having him stopped short of the first-down marker, Mahomes casually chucked a no-look underhand toss to running back Jerick McKinnon, who stayed on his feet and took it 56 yards to the house.

The score gave Kansas City a 13-0 lead over Denver with 14:16 remaining in the second quarter. 

Sports

Boston Red Sox 6 hours ago

Report: Nathan Eovaldi Drawing Less Interest From Red Sox Than Other Teams

Boston Celtics 6 hours ago

Report: Former Celtics Great Paul Silas Dies at 79

Mahomes now has 31 touchdown passing touchdowns to his name this season. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLKansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomes
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us