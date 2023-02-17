Travis Kelce

Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Host ‘Saturday Night Live' on March 4

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is hosting “Saturday Night Live” just weeks after winning Super Bowl LVII

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

From Glendale, Ariz., to the Big Apple, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be guest hosting NBC's “Saturday Night Live” on March 4.

The Super Bowl LVII champion announced the news on Thursday as a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

“I was a huge like (Chris) Farley, (Will) Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up,'” Kelce said. “And I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother. It's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4th.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh.”

Fallon responded, “You are going to be so good. I was talking to (SNL creator) Lorne (Michaels) today, and I'm like, 'He's so charming and he can sing and he's fun.'”

Kelce said: “You think that about me? Thanks, man. ... You're making me blush.”

Sports

NBA 3 hours ago

5 Players to Watch in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Patriots 16 hours ago

Deebo Samuel to Patriots? Albert Breer Shoots Down Trade Rumors

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini will be the featured musical guest that night.

Kelce already has a background in media, co-hosting the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, who plays center for the Eagles. The show has been top-ranked in the country for multiple weeks. 

Kelce had six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Travis KelceKansas City Chiefs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us