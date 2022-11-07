How 8-0 NFL teams have fared throughout history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, winning the first eight games of the season and electrifying Philadelphia. They’ve done so in decisive fashion, posting the second-best point differential in the league and following the lead of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With the season officially nearing the midway point, the playoff picture is taking shape and focus is starting to shift to the postseason -- with the chance to make history on the line.

Here’s a look at how other 8-0 teams have fared and what lies ahead for the Eagles:

How many NFL teams have started the season 8-0?

The Eagles are now the 28th team in NFL history to start 8-0.

They join a list that includes eight Super Bowl champions and seven Super Bowl runner-ups. Three came up just short of the Super Bowl -- losing in the Conference Championship -- six lost in the Divisional Round and four lost in the Wild Card Round, including the last two 8-0 teams.

Here’s a complete list of every team that started the season 8-0, what their final regular season record was and were they finished in the playoffs:

Year Franchise Winning streak Final record Playoffs 1969 Rams 11-0 11-3 Lost Divisional Round 1972 Dolphins 14-0 14-0 Won Super Bowl 1973 Vikings 9-0 12-2 Lost Super Bowl 1975 Vikings 10-0 12-2 Lost Divisional Round 1977 Cowboys 8-0 12-4 Won Super Bowl 1984 Dolphins 11–0 14-2 Lost Super Bowl 1985 Bears 12-0 15-1 Won Super Bowl 1990 49ers 10-0 14-2 Lost NFC Championship 1990 Giants 10-0 13-3 Won Super Bowl 1991 Washington 11-0 14-2 Won Super Bowl 1998 Broncos 13-0 14-2 Won Super Bowl 2003 Chiefs 9-0 13-3 Lost Divisional Round 2005 Colts 13-0 14-2 Lost Divisional Round 2006 Colts 9-0 12-4 Won Super Bowl 2007 Patriots 16-0 16-0 Lost Super Bowl 2008 Titans 10-0 13-3 Lost Divisional Round 2009 Colts 14-0 14-2 Lost Super Bowl 2009 Saints 13-0 13-3 Won Super Bowl 2011 Packers 13-0 15-1 Lost Divisional Round 2012 Falcons 8-0 13-3 Lost NFC Championship 2013 Chiefs 9-0 11-5 Lost Wild Card 2015 Bengals 8-0 12-4 Lost Wild Card 2015 Patriots 10-0 12-4 Lost AFC Championship 2015 Panthers 14-0 15-1 Lost Super Bowl 2018 Rams 8-0 13-3 Lost Super Bowl 2019 49ers 8-0 13-3 Lost Super Bowl 2019 Patriots 8-0 12-4 Lost Wild Card 2020 Steelers 11-0 12-4 Lost Wild Card 2022 Eagles 8-0

How many NFL teams finished the season undefeated?

A perfect regular season is incredibly rare, only completed twice by the 1972 Miami Dolphins and the 2007 New England Patriots.

The Dolphins continued their run into the playoffs, winning the franchise’s second-straight Super Bowl. The Patriots weren’t so lucky when Eli Manning led the Giants to a game-winning touchdown in the final minute to deny Tom Brady a fourth ring.

What are the odds that the Eagles go undefeated in the regular season?

According to Caesars Sportsbook the Eagles have a 25-to-1 chance of running the table and finishing 17-0.

While that may seem like steep odds, they benefit from a relatively easy second half of the schedule.

Four of their remaining nine games are against teams with losing records. Their toughest games left? Road matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants -- both of whom are 6-2 -- and fighting for a spot behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

When will the Eagles clinch a playoff spot?

There’s no exact science to the Eagles playoff path, especially in a competitive division that includes both the Giants and Cowboys. However, the Eagles are quickly approaching playoff territory.

Just last year, Philadelphia snuck into the playoffs with a 9-8 record. While that was cutting it dangerously close, the Eagles should be more than safe if they finish the second half of the season above .500.