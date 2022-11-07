How 8-0 NFL teams have fared throughout history originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, winning the first eight games of the season and electrifying Philadelphia. They’ve done so in decisive fashion, posting the second-best point differential in the league and following the lead of third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.
With the season officially nearing the midway point, the playoff picture is taking shape and focus is starting to shift to the postseason -- with the chance to make history on the line.
Here’s a look at how other 8-0 teams have fared and what lies ahead for the Eagles:
How many NFL teams have started the season 8-0?
The Eagles are now the 28th team in NFL history to start 8-0.
They join a list that includes eight Super Bowl champions and seven Super Bowl runner-ups. Three came up just short of the Super Bowl -- losing in the Conference Championship -- six lost in the Divisional Round and four lost in the Wild Card Round, including the last two 8-0 teams.
Here’s a complete list of every team that started the season 8-0, what their final regular season record was and were they finished in the playoffs:
Year
Franchise
Winning streak
Final record
Playoffs
1969
Rams
11-0
11-3
Lost Divisional Round
1972
Dolphins
14-0
14-0
Won Super Bowl
1973
Vikings
9-0
12-2
Lost Super Bowl
1975
Vikings
10-0
12-2
Lost Divisional Round
1977
Cowboys
8-0
12-4
Won Super Bowl
1984
Dolphins
11–0
14-2
Lost Super Bowl
1985
Bears
12-0
15-1
Won Super Bowl
1990
49ers
10-0
14-2
Lost NFC Championship
1990
Giants
10-0
13-3
Won Super Bowl
1991
Washington
11-0
14-2
Won Super Bowl
1998
Broncos
13-0
14-2
Won Super Bowl
2003
Chiefs
9-0
13-3
Lost Divisional Round
2005
Colts
13-0
14-2
Lost Divisional Round
2006
Colts
9-0
12-4
Won Super Bowl
2007
Patriots
16-0
16-0
Lost Super Bowl
2008
Titans
10-0
13-3
Lost Divisional Round
2009
Colts
14-0
14-2
Lost Super Bowl
2009
Saints
13-0
13-3
Won Super Bowl
2011
Packers
13-0
15-1
Lost Divisional Round
2012
Falcons
8-0
13-3
Lost NFC Championship
2013
Chiefs
9-0
11-5
Lost Wild Card
2015
Bengals
8-0
12-4
Lost Wild Card
2015
Patriots
10-0
12-4
Lost AFC Championship
2015
Panthers
14-0
15-1
Lost Super Bowl
2018
Rams
8-0
13-3
Lost Super Bowl
2019
49ers
8-0
13-3
Lost Super Bowl
2019
Patriots
8-0
12-4
Lost Wild Card
2020
Steelers
11-0
12-4
Lost Wild Card
2022
Eagles
8-0
How many NFL teams finished the season undefeated?
A perfect regular season is incredibly rare, only completed twice by the 1972 Miami Dolphins and the 2007 New England Patriots.
The Dolphins continued their run into the playoffs, winning the franchise’s second-straight Super Bowl. The Patriots weren’t so lucky when Eli Manning led the Giants to a game-winning touchdown in the final minute to deny Tom Brady a fourth ring.
What are the odds that the Eagles go undefeated in the regular season?
According to Caesars Sportsbook the Eagles have a 25-to-1 chance of running the table and finishing 17-0.
While that may seem like steep odds, they benefit from a relatively easy second half of the schedule.
Four of their remaining nine games are against teams with losing records. Their toughest games left? Road matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants -- both of whom are 6-2 -- and fighting for a spot behind the Eagles in the NFC East.
When will the Eagles clinch a playoff spot?
There’s no exact science to the Eagles playoff path, especially in a competitive division that includes both the Giants and Cowboys. However, the Eagles are quickly approaching playoff territory.
Just last year, Philadelphia snuck into the playoffs with a 9-8 record. While that was cutting it dangerously close, the Eagles should be more than safe if they finish the second half of the season above .500.