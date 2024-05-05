formula 1

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix: All you need to know about Sunday's race, results

After an exciting battle, McLaren's British driver Lando Norris secured his first-ever win in Formula 1.

By Victoria Jardine and Janete Weinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix proved to be a success at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

After an exciting battle, McLaren's British driver Lando Norris secured his first-ever win in Formula 1.

An emotional Norris thanked his family and crew on team radio after he took the checkered flag. “I love you all. ... We did it!”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Max Verstappen started the race from the first position and managed to maintain his lead initially. However, a safety car intervention in the middle of the race allowed Lando Norris to overtake Verstappen and take the lead. When the race resumed, Verstappen was unable to catch up to Norris, who drove away to win the race.

Despite the internal issues and problems faced by his team, Verstappen has been ruling the world of Formula 1 for the past two seasons. In this race, he finished second, while Charles Leclerc from Ferrari secured the third spot on the podium.

Sunday held the main event -- with the race starting at 4:00 p.m.

Sports

News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Celtics 4 hours ago

Celtics playoff schedule: Dates, times for Round 2 series vs. Cavs

Boston Celtics 4 hours ago

Celtics vs. Cavs second-round playoff preview, odds and prediction

Over 275,000 attended the sold-out race weekend, with Donald Trump and other celebrities mingling with fans in the paddock.

For more details, click here. See the results below.

Race results

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
14Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES571:30:49.87625
21Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT57+7.612s18
316Charles LeclercFERRARI57+9.920s15
455Carlos SainzFERRARI57+11.407s12
511Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT57+14.650s10
644Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES57+16.585s8
722Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT57+26.185s6
863George RussellMERCEDES57+34.789s4
914Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES57+37.107s2
1031Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT57+39.746s1
1127Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI57+40.789s0
1210Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT57+44.958s0
1381Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES57+49.756s0
1424Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI57+49.979s0
153Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT57+50.956s0
1677Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI57+52.356s0
1718Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES57+55.173s0
1820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI57+64.683s0
1923Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES57+76.091s0
NC2Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES27DNF0
Source: Formula 1 website

Sunday's starting grid

POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:27.6891:27.5661:27.24118
216Charles LeclercFERRARI1:28.0811:27.5331:27.38221
355Carlos SainzFERRARI1:27.9371:27.9411:27.45521
411Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:27.7721:27.8391:27.46018
54Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:27.9131:27.8711:27.59421
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:28.0321:27.7211:27.67519
763George RussellMERCEDES1:28.1591:28.0951:28.06721
844Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:28.1671:27.6971:28.10721
927Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:28.3831:28.2001:28.14621
1022Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT1:28.3241:28.1671:28.19221
1118Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:28.1771:28.22215
1210Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:27.9761:28.32415
1331Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:28.2091:28.37115
1423Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:28.3431:28.41315
1514Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:28.4531:28.42715
1677Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:28.4636
172Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:28.4878
183Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT1:28.6179
1920Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:28.6199
2024Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI1:28.8249
Source: Formula 1 website

Saturday's recap

Although Saturday was not the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session for Sunday's big race.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity. This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1931:31.3838
216Charles LeclercFERRARI19+3.371s7
311Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT19+5.095s6
43Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT19+14.971s5
555Carlos SainzFERRARI19+15.222s4
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES19+15.750s3
727Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI19+22.054s2
822Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT19+29.816s1
910Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT19+31.880s0
102Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+34.355s0
1124Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+35.078s0
1263George RussellMERCEDES19+35.755s0
1323Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+36.086s0
1477Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+36.892s0
1531Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT19+37.740s0
1644Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES19+49.347s0
1714Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES19+59.409s0
1820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI19+66.303s0
NC18Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1+0 lap0
NC4Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES0+0 lap0
Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

Qualifying results

POSNODRIVERCAR
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
216Charles LeclercFERRARI
355Carlos SainzFERRARI
411Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
54Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES
763George RussellMERCEDES
844Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES
927Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI
1022Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT

The next race in the U.S. happens in Texas - Get up to speed with everything you need to know about the 2024 United States Grand Prix, which takes place over 56 laps of the 5.513-kilometre Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Sunday, October 20.

This article tagged under:

formula 1
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us