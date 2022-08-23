Twitter Loses It Over Viral Video of Yankees Fan Using Hot Dog as Beer Straw

Fans lose it over viral video of Yankees fan’s hot dog beer straw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Monday night.

But the biggest highlight from the Subway Series showdown at Yankee Stadium wasn't something that happened on the field.

In a video captured by @NewYorkNico on social media, a Yankees fan at the game was seen turning a hot dog into a straw for their beer. Yes, you read that correctly.

The fan poked holes in both ends of the hot dog before placing it in the beer and taking a sip through the makeshift straw.

Baseball games have been outta control recently. pic.twitter.com/ZRxi6U81tW — Nicolas Heller (@NewYorkNico) August 23, 2022

...How does one even come up with the idea to do that?

The video unsurprisingly went viral, racking up over seven million views on Twitter as of Tuesday morning, and people were in disbelief of the fan's bizarre innovation.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS MAN 😭pic.twitter.com/peiEtLtw9h — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) August 23, 2022

If you do this at our ballpark, we will ask you politely, yet firmly, to leave. https://t.co/wFQSZ7Atmt — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) August 23, 2022

Humans had their shot. Let the bees or border collies have a try. https://t.co/SDugwkWvOC — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 23, 2022

TIRED: Is a hot dog a sandwich?



WIRED: Is a hot dog a straw? https://t.co/0BV3JWzQV5 — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) August 23, 2022

the hot dog beer straw man is the boldest example of american ingenuity since benjamin franklin discovered electricity — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 23, 2022

*Guy drinks beer out of a hot dog straw



Twitter:pic.twitter.com/UIBpemozld — Kmess (@kmess22) August 23, 2022

Ever seen a guy drink his beer through a hollowed out hot dog? Well, now you have. I'll be back after I vomit. https://t.co/5irkmbdGFL — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) August 23, 2022

The issue for me is simply drinking the beer through a straw — regardless of the composition! https://t.co/9fw7dAiNWZ — Adam Gold (@AGoldFan) August 23, 2022

We know it’s $2 beers and $1 hot dogs on Thursday but please, no one do this. https://t.co/yud4BDMpEy — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) August 23, 2022

I've watched this at least 20 times and I'm still in awe



The weirdest part might be how he sucked the hot dog guts back thru the straw after poking a hole in it



Surgical and ruthless ☠️ https://t.co/MNfc69OAzq — Jared Smith (@jaredleesmith) August 23, 2022

Believe it or not, this isn't the first hot dog-beer crossover involving a Yankees fan this season. Back in April, a fan was spotted dipping their hot dog into a beer before taking a bite.

A Yankees Fan Was Caught Dipping His Hot Dog in Beer!! Would you try this? have you? pic.twitter.com/yUQEwaYoCN — KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) April 26, 2022

Maybe it's time for Yankee Stadium to just stop selling hot dogs.