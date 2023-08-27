Former star swimmer died of accidental fentanyl poisoning, police say

A former star swimmer who was found dead in the U.S. Virgin Islands in February died of accidental fentanyl poisoning, police said.

Jamie Cail, 42, died of "fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content," the Virgin Islands Police Department said Saturday in a news release, citing an Aug. 22 autopsy report from the U.S. Virgin Islands Office of Medical Examiner.

The Virgin Islands Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday, and a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office could not be reached for comment.

Cail, who was originally from New Hampshire, was found dead by her boyfriend on the floor of their home on Feb. 21, when he had returned from a bar shortly after midnight, police said.

The boyfriend and a friend then took Cail to Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where doctors attempted to perform CPR before she was pronounced dead.

