Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Flamed for ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin Fit

Brooks wore the fit ahead of their game against the Lakers on Tuesday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

'Stone Cold should sue': Dillon Brooks flamed for pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bah Gawd, that's Stone Cold's Dillon Brooks' music!

Jim Ross may have some thoughts about what Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks wore pregame ahead of their matchup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks channeled his inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin by rocking an outfit themed after the wrestling icon: an all-black vest with no undershirt, ripped blue jorts (jean shorts) and red sneakers.

NBA Twitter, unsurprisingly, flamed Brooks' fit. Here are some of the best reactions:

Brooks' outfit wouldn't be the first time in recent memory a Grizzlies-Lakers game grabbed mainstream headlines for what happened off the court. 

The last time the two squads faced off at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 20, Tee Morant, Ja's father, and Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and current talk show host on FOX, had to be separated after a verbal exchange got heated.

Brooks was involved in the build-up to the separation after exchanging words with Sharpe, who said Brooks was too small to guard LeBron James. 

James is not playing on Tuesday, however, as he's facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a right foot injury.

