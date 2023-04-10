CONCACAF

Here Are the 13 US Cities Hosting 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Games

The tournament begins on Friday, June 16 and runs until Sunday, July 16

By Sanjesh Singh

Summer of 2023 will bestow ample soccer matches for fans of the United States men's and women's national teams.

While the USWNT will be in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup beginning late July, the USMNT has a tournament just before that.

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will run from Friday, June 16 until Sunday, July 16, ending four days before the start of the Women's World Cup.

Concacaf in October had chosen Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. to be the site for the final of the tournament, and now all host cities and venues have been revealed. The organization on Monday announced the 14 cities and 15 stadiums Gold Cup games will be played in this summer. One city has two venues, with another city in a neighbor country:

Here's the list from cities and venues in order of West Coast to East Coast, with one in Canada:

  • Sofi Stadium: Los Angeles, Calif. (home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, Chargers)
  • Snapdragon Stadium: San Diego, Calif. (home of the NSWL's San Diego Wave)
  • Levi's Stadium: Santa Clara, Calif. (home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers)
  • Allegiant Stadium: Las Vegas, Nev. (home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders)
  • State Farm Stadium: Glendale, Ariz. (home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals)
  • AT&T Stadium: Arlington, Texas (home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys)
  • NRG Stadium: Houston, Texas (home of the NFL's Houston Texans)
  • Shell Energy Stadium: Houston, Texas (home of MLS' Houston Dynamo)
  • CITYPARK Stadium: St. Louis, Mo. (home of MLS' St. Louis City SC)
  • Soldier Field: Chicago, Ill. (home of the NFL's Chicago Bears)
  • TQL Stadium: Cincinnati, Ohio (home of the MLS' FC Cincinnati)
  • DRV PNK Stadium: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (home of MLS' Inter Miami)
  • Bank of America Stadium: Charlotte, N.C. (home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, MLS' Charlotte FC)
  • Red Bull Arena: Harrison, N.J. (home of MLS' New York Red Bulls)
  • BMO Field: Toronto, Canada (home of MLS' Toronto FC)

The USMNT won the last Gold Cup, a biannual competition, in 2021, which came against their main rivals, Mexico. Center back Miles Robinson scored the game's lone goal in the 117th minute during extra time.

El Tri, however, has the most Gold Cup trophies with eight. The U.S. will look to tie that mark with their seven wins going into 2023.

