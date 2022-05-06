How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 36

The Premier League is back for another action-packed week. With only three rounds of matches remaining, this week will prove to be an important one.

The weekend will kick off with Chelsea hosting the Wolves at Stamford Bridge. After a surprise loss to Everton, the Blues will be in a must-win matchup as they sit with a three-point gap between them and fourth-place Arsenal.

Nothing has changed atop the Premier League table as Manchester City and Liverpool remain in the top two spots.

City still holds onto the top spot with 83 points and the Reds sit closely behind with 82. Both clubs have an identical 4-0-1 record in their last five matches.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s going to be an action-packed weekend, so here’s everything you need to know about Matchweek 36:

When is Premier League Matchweek 36?

Premier League Matchweek 36 will start on Saturday, May 7 and conclude on Sunday, May 8.

Which team is at the top of the Premier League Table?

Reigning champions Manchester City still remain in the top spot of the table with 83 points, one point above Liverpool.

What is the relegation zone?

The relegation zone in the Premier League is made up of the three teams with the fewest points at the end of the season. Those three teams are moved down to the division below, known as the EFL Championship, and replaced with the three top teams in the Championship division.

The current relegation zone includes: Everton, Watford and Norwich City.

What are the Premier League fixtures and live broadcast schedule?

The Matchweek 36 action airs across NBC and the USA Network. You can also stream the action on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com. The full schedule for each day is below: