Jaylen Brown Tests Positive for COVID, Celtics Say

The guard will be quarantining ahead of the Raptors preseason game in Boston on Saturday

By Asher Klein

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics shoots a free throw during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden in Boston on April 28, 2021.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining, the team said Friday.

The guard's positive test was on Friday, and he is asymptomatic, according to the Celtics.

The team didn't provide any more information.

The news comes as the Celtics gear up for the regular season, which starts Oct. 20 in New York. Boston hosts the Toronto Raptors for a preseason game on Saturday.

The Celtics' new coach, Ime Udoka, had a breakthrough case of COVID just before the preseason, the team said last month.

COVID-19 has been a concern going into the NBA season, which will be the third to be affected by the pandemic.

The National Basketball Players Association has not mandated to players that they be vaccinated though everyone who will be in the vicinity of players during games — coaches, team staff, referees, courtside stat-crew workers and more — will be vaccinated.

The league has said that it's planning for those who are fully vaccinated against the virus not to be tested regularly, while those who are unvaccinated will undergo rigorous testing — one test on practice or travel days, and at least one test on game days.

