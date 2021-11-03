Joe Montana Would Have Picked Mac Jones in NFL Draft for 49ers

Montana would have picked Jones in NFL draft for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season hasn't even begun, and still, Joe Montana has seen enough.

If it were up to him, the 49ers would have taken a different quarterback in the draft -- one that was rumored to be San Francisco's top target for quite some time.

Joe Montana on College Football Live: “I would have taken Mac if I was the 49ers… I think it’s funny, Alabama reminds me of the old USC the way they are producing quarterbacks”



More high praise and more recruiting material for @AlabamaFTBL — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) November 2, 2021

To revisit history for hopefully the last time -- yeah right -- the 49ers decided to take Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick after making a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers originally owned the No. 12 pick in the draft. Jones fell all the way to No. 15 where the New England Patriots swooped the former Alabama star.

While Jones beat out Cam Newton in training camp to earn the Patriots' starting QB job, Lance didn't leap Jimmy Garoppolo but did enter Week 1 early and tossed a touchdown on his first professional pass. Jones has remained the starter in New England through the first eight weeks. Lance has started only started one game, when Garoppolo was injured.

Jones has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,997 yards. He has nine touchdowns and six interceptions for the 4-4 Patriots and is averaging 250 passing yards per game.

Lance only has appeared in four of the 49ers' seven games. He has thrown for 354 yards and completed just 52.1 percent of his passes. Lance has three passing TDs, one on the ground and has been intercepted once.

The 49ers' starting QB job looks like Garoppolo's to lose unless San Francisco's season spirals out of control.

Montana has been part of a 49ers quarterback debate before, and just tossed himself in another one nearly 30 years later.