Kansas State's Markquis Nowell Breaks NCAA Tournament Record for Assists in Legendary Performance

New York City native Markquis Nowell played in a meaningful game at Madison Square Garden for the first time on Thursday night, and he put on a historic showing.

The Kansas State point guard broke the men's NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game with 19 to lead the No. 3 Wildcats past the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans in a 98-93 overtime Sweet 16 thriller at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Nowell surpassed the previous record of 18 assists, which was held by UNLV's Mark Wade from the 1987 Final Four, with an inbounds feed to Ismael Massoud, whose baseline jumper gave Kansas State a late three-point lead late in OT.

MARKQUIS NOWELL BREAKS THE RECORD



THE MOST ASSISTS EVER IN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME. WILDCATS LEAD 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/D9Ky6Iw9PV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

On the subsequent possession, Nowell made a game-sealing strip of Michigan State's Tyson Walker and took it the other way for a layup just before the final buzzer sounded.

KANSAS STATE IS HEADED TO ITS FIRST ELITE 8 SINCE 2018 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/bFzdnRiJu8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

The 5-foot-8 senior, who's from Harlem, finished with 20 points, 19 assists and five steals in the all-time performance.

Markquis Nowell with an all-time great #MarchMadness performance in his hometown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pCrkIyivUj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

It was just the latest dazzling March Madness outing for Nowell, who tallied 17 points, 14 assists and three steals in Round 1 against No. 14 Montana State followed by 27 points, nine assists and three steals against No. 6 Kentucky.

The Wildcats will be hoping for yet another big-time game from Nowell when they meet the winner of No. 4 Tennessee-No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight.