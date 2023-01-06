damar hamlin

‘Love You Boys': Damar Hamlin Talks to Teammates After Breathing Tube Removed

The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game

By Logan Reardon

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve.

In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime.

The Bills said that Hamlin "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery" as his neurologic function remains intact. He has spoken with his family and care team.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was canceled after he was taken off the field in an ambulance.

He awoke on Thursday, displaying several positive signs, but this latest update is incredible news. While the situation remains fluid, Hamlin's alertness and attentiveness is uplifting for the entire football world.

