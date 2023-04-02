NCAA Tournament

LSU's Angel Reese Does ‘You Can't See Me' Gesture to Iowa's Caitlin Clark

The Tigers beat Iowa in the women's national championship on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

Angel Reese is a national champion, and she wants the whole nation to see it -- except Caitlin Clark.

Two of college basketball's revered players went at it in the LSU-Iowa title game on Sunday, with the No. 3-seeded Tigers triumphing 102-85 over the No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes.

As the game came to a close, LSU forward Reese celebrated the win by doing John Cena's "You Can't See Me" move on Iowa's Clark, while also pointing at her ring finger after to signal the win.

Clark had done the same gesture in the Elite Eight when she posted a 41-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double against No. 5 Louisville -- the first 30- or 40-point triple-double in men's and women's NCAA Tournament history -- to which Cena took notice on Twitter.

But the Tigers came into Sunday's final with a point to prove, especially after players like Alexis Morris called out Clark for her "disrespectful" defense against the then-undefeated No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four.

"I don't think they can guard us that way," Morris said, per Sports Illustrated 's Wilton Jackson. "I don't think you can just leave me open on the perimeter or leave us open on the perimeter. Me personally, I find it very disrespectful, so I'm going to take that personally going into that game. You're going to have to guard us. That's just the competitor in me, and the will to win."

Though Clark logged 30 points and eight assists to lead Iowa in the final, the Hawkeyes had no answer for the Tigers' hot shooting night that involved three players eclipse 20 points, most notably reserve guard Jasmine Cameron.

Reese had an all-around game of her own, registering 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

LSU win made history as it marked the program's first ever title, and the nation definitely saw it.

