Mike Leach remembered across college football, sports world originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The college football world is reeling following the news of Mike Leach’s death at age 61.
The former Mississippi State head coach had one of the largest personalities in the sport, and certainly never shied from being his true, blue authentic self in front of the camera.
In addition to the larger-than-life persona off the field, Leach won on it – a lot.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Leach, a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year and the Big 12’s Coach of the Year in 2008, finished with a 158-107 record as a head coach. His stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State will anchor his coaching biography, but the high-octane offense he brought to each Lubbock, Pullman and Starkville will live on long after him.
The college football world lost an icon Monday night. Here’s how it has reacted upon receiving the news:
Sports
The Mike Leach coaching tree is something to beholden amongst college football diehards.
Prominent national names like Lincoln Riley, Josh Heupel, Sonny Dykes and Kliff Kingsbury all started under Leach’s tutelage.
Other coaches such as Dave Aranda, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorsen, Seth Littrell, Art Briles, Ken Wilson, Neal Brown, Eric Morris, and Ruffin McNeill also got their starts under Leach’s program.
Riley took to Twitter to pay tribute to Leach in a heartfelt response to the news of the coach’s passing.
“You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on,” Riley wrote. “Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.”
Kingsbury, the head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, also shared his thoughts on his former mentor’s death.
Beyond the immediacy of his own coaching tree, Leach’s passing drew a response from college coaches across the country including Deion Sanders – the recently hired new head coach at the University of Colorado.
“Everyone he met he had a lasting impression on,” the NFL Hall of Famer wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “There wasn't a time that called for wisdom that he didn't respond with reason. He was a truly IMPACTFUL person.”