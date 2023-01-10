Carlos Correa

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

Correa had previously agreed to deals with the Giants and Mets

By Angelina Martin

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deals with both the Giants and New York Mets fell through due to concerns with his physical.

This story will be updated ...

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Carlos CorreaMLBMinnesota Twins
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us