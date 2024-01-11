Boston Red Sox

First batch of Red Sox tickets now on sale

The Red Sox home opener will be against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9th.

Tickets for the Boston Red Sox from Opening Day through June 5 are now available on redsox.com/tickets.

Tickets start as low as $20. There are tickets available in all seating areas including the Green Monster seats.

There will also be special giveaways in April and May that include the following:

  • 4/9: Opening Day Schedule Magnet
  • 4/12: Bello City Connect Bobblehead
  • 4/15: Patriots' Day Replica Jersey (Size Adult Medium and Adult XL)
  • 4/18: Kids Run the Bases
  • 4/18: Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband
  • 5/12: Moms and Kids Run the Bases
  • 5/12: Sherpa Belt Bag
  • 5/14: Casas 'Yoga' Bobblehead
  • 5/25: Sunglasses

For more information, you can click here.

