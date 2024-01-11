First batch of Red Sox tickets now on sale

Tickets for the Boston Red Sox from Opening Day through June 5 are now available on redsox.com/tickets.
The Red Sox home opener will be against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9th.
Tickets start as low as $20. There are tickets available in all seating areas including the Green Monster seats.
There will also be special giveaways in April and May that include the following:
- 4/9: Opening Day Schedule Magnet
- 4/12: Bello City Connect Bobblehead
- 4/15: Patriots' Day Replica Jersey (Size Adult Medium and Adult XL)
- 4/18: Kids Run the Bases
- 4/18: Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband
- 5/12: Moms and Kids Run the Bases
- 5/12: Sherpa Belt Bag
- 5/14: Casas 'Yoga' Bobblehead
- 5/25: Sunglasses