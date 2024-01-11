First batch of Red Sox tickets now on sale

Tickets for the Boston Red Sox from Opening Day through June 5 are now available on redsox.com/tickets.

The Red Sox home opener will be against the Baltimore Orioles on April 9th.

Tickets start as low as $20. There are tickets available in all seating areas including the Green Monster seats.

There will also be special giveaways in April and May that include the following:

4/9: Opening Day Schedule Magnet

Opening Day Schedule Magnet 4/12: Bello City Connect Bobblehead

Bello City Connect Bobblehead 4/15: Patriots' Day Replica Jersey (Size Adult Medium and Adult XL)

Patriots' Day Replica Jersey (Size Adult Medium and Adult XL) 4/18: Kids Run the Bases

Kids Run the Bases 4/18: Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband

Wally and Tessie Reversible Headband 5/12: Moms and Kids Run the Bases

Moms and Kids Run the Bases 5/12: Sherpa Belt Bag

Sherpa Belt Bag 5/14: Casas 'Yoga' Bobblehead

Casas 'Yoga' Bobblehead 5/25: Sunglasses

For more information, you can click here.