MLB free agent rankings: Top five third basemen

The Boston Red Sox don't need a third baseman. Rafael Devers signed a contract extension before the 2023 season that will keep him around until at least 2034.

But if the Red Sox want to get creative, they could improve their infield defense this winter by signing a third baseman (Alex Bregman, anyone?) and moving Devers to first base or designated hitter. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently suggested this idea, which included trading first baseman Triston Casas for top-tier starting pitching.

That would be bold, and we don't anticipate such a bold sequence of events this offseason. Especially from this seemingly risk-averse front office.

If Boston does follow Rosenthal's line of thinking, Bregman would be the obvious choice out of this year's third basemen class. Here's a look at the top five third basemen scheduled to hit free agency:

1. Alex Bregman

Age: 31

2024 stats: .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 75 RBI, 86 SO, 44 BB (145 games)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Alex Bregman has spent all nine of his MLB seasons with the Houston Astros.

Bregman, a two-time World Series champion, is going to demand a hefty contract this offseason. The two-time All-Star is expected to rake in roughly $200 million. That's a steep price to pay for a 31-year-old infielder, but he's one of the best all-around players available in this year's free-agent class.

2. Eugenio Suarez

Age: 33

2024 stats: .256/.319/.469, 30 HR, 101 RBI, 176 SO, 49 BB (158 games)

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Eugenio Suarez played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.

Note: Suarez has a $15 million club option with the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2025.

Suarez regained form with Arizona following a down year in Seattle. There will be plenty of strikeouts, but he's a pretty safe bet for 30+ homers in a season and he mashes both right-handed and left-handed pitching. As for his fit with Boston, Devers would need to move off of third base or Suarez would have to take over for Masataka Yoshida as the team's designated hitter.

3. Gio Urshela

Age: 33

2024 stats: .250/.286/.361, 9 HR, 52 RBI, 72 SO, 23 BB (128 games)

Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images Gio Urshela played for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves in 2024.

Urshela signed a $1.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers last offseason. The veteran was waived in August and claimed by the Atlanta Braves, where he started to find his groove offensively. His true value, however, comes from his glove as he can provide solid defense at any infield spot.

4. Yoan Moncada

Age: 29

2024 stats: .275/.356/.400, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 11 SO, 5 BB (12 games)

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images Yoan Moncada has spent the last eight years with the Chicago White Sox.

Note: Moncada has a $25 million club option with the Chicago White Sox for 2025.

Moncada missed most of the 2024 season due to an adductor strain. He has been plagued by injuries since 2022 and hasn't looked all that sharp when he's been healthy enough to take the field. The former top Red Sox prospect has a pricey club option, so he'll likely look to revitalize his career with a new club in 2025.

5. Abraham Toro

Age: 28

2024 stats: .240/.293/.350, 6 HR, 26 RBI, 62 SO, 20 BB (94 games)

Getty Images Abraham Toro played for the Oakland A's in 2024.

Toro is a below-average hitter who has made himself useful with his defensive versatility throughout his career. Primarily a third baseman, he also has experience at second, first, and in both corner outfield spots.