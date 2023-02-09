NBA

NBA Players Stunned as Suns Reportedly Land Kevin Durant

Even Mikal Bridges, who reportedly was traded for Durant, reacted on social media to the stunning deal

By Eric Mullin

NBA Twitter stunned as Suns reportedly land Kevin Durant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix.

Just over an hour into trade deadline day on the East Coast, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns reportedly struck a stunning blockbuster that will send Durant out West.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Suns gave up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to land Durant along with T.J. Warren.

There wasn't even an indication that Brooklyn was ready to move on from Durant in the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade. The Nets reportedly were focused on retooling the roster around the two-time Finals MVP ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

But just days after Irving joined Luka Doncic in Dallas, Durant now teams up with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton in the desert. The Western Conference suddenly looks much tougher than it did a week ago.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts

Tewksbury Teachers Rally in Support of Colleague Ridiculed Online by School Committee Member

missing person

19 Years After Disappearance of Maura Murray, Family Hopes New Billboards Lead to Answers

Here were some of the best reactions on Twitter from fans, players -- including Mikal Bridges -- and others to the shocking deal.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAbasketballBrooklyn NetsKevin DurantPhoenix Suns
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us