Tips for new college grads as they enter the job market

That first class of college graduates who went through the COVID era are now looking for jobs. While hiring is projected to be slightly down for the class of 2024, there are still many opportunities. Being prepared can run the gamut from the very basic to understanding the role artificial intelligence may have in checking out your resume.

“The market for students graduating college is strong right now. What I see with this generation, first of all, is perseverance and endurance. They've gone through a lot, and they've had to adjust their approach and, in many cases, multiple times," said Bill Discroll, senior district president at Robert Half.

Hiring for the class of 2024 is projected to be down almost 2% this year, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. But there are still many open roles and companies eager to hire new talent. So what can new graduates do to land that first job?

“You'd be surprised how many people apply to a company and to a job without really knowing the job description or the company's mission or culture at all," said Dave Merry, Suffolk University associate provost for education and professional development.

At the Center for Career Equity Development and Success at Suffolk University, the students who spoke with NBC10 Boston said they're looking beyond the paycheck.

"I need to be really passionate about whatever it is I'm doing," Prajakta Khare.

"For me, it's really good to have, like, an equitable and diverse workplace," Jake Sherman added. .

"I have to look into their actions through Dei and their corporate social responsibility," added Cristina Castillo.

"Companies are definitely looking at new talent to think about the future," Driscoll explained.

A Robert Half Survey shows about 65% of companies intend to hire entry-level workers this year.

"This was the first class that went to college during the pandemic. They know the value of being able to be with their peers," Merry added.

"It's not like they want to be in 9 to 5, five days a week. So you have to kind of strike that balance. And that's the case in the workforce generally right now," Driscoll said.

There are steps they recommend students take to give them an edge.

"Do the research and understand what's the going rate and salary for the role and position that you're interested in," suggested Corey Adams, Robert Half regional resident.

"Find the right culture fit, research the right corporate culture that works for your personality, that allows you to thrive," Adams added.

That approach worked for Sherman, whose internship at East Boston Neighborhood Health evolved into a paying gig for the summer.

"They, have a top rating in the Boston Globe as one of the best employers, and they're one of the largest community health centers in the nation with such an awesome mission," Sherman said.

OTHER TIPS

"Make sure that your social media is professional. This is probably a good time to maybe go back and edit some of the college or high school, shots, and be thinking in terms of your future."

And take in person interviews.

"The other really important thing is to show up to an interview with questions," Driscoll said.

Rampup your resume, cover letter and LinkedIn profile.

"It's a place where you can be active in the community before you have a job. There. You can post insights, make connections, and really paint a picture of yourself that's authentically you. It's much bigger than the static resume that you have," Merry said.

There's also an advantage in using alumni networks, mentorship opportunities and career service professionals at whatever school you attend. They may have unique ways to help you.

"We have a labor market insight tool here at the institution that can help you get a baseline for certain companies and fields. what their projected growth is in the next five years, average pay rate," Merry said.

And universities and jobs seekers need to be intelligent about artificial intelligence.

"So many organizations right now are using applicant tracking systems. That's an AI-infused software that's going to read through 100 resumes and spit out the 10 that are going to get interviews," Merry explained.

At Suffolk they have their own version to help students make the cut.

Merry said that college career centers are often seen as the last stop on the way out, but he encourages students to come in early and build relationships and resumes as they evolve over the college years.

