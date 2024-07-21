Boston Celtics

Report: Celtics and Sam Hauser agree to contract extension

Hauser and the C's agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension, according to the report.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser shot 42.4% from 3 during the season as an integral part of the Boston Celtics bench on the way to banner 18.

Before this extension, the Celtics had reportedly picked up Sam Hauser’s $2.1 million team option to keep him in Boston for the 2024-25 season.

