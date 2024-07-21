Report: Celtics and Sam Hauser agree to contract extension

The Boston Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser and the C's agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension, according to the report.

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser – one of the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooters -- has agreed on a four-year, $45 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TCB0iGoeyd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2024

Hauser shot 42.4% from 3 during the season as an integral part of the Boston Celtics bench on the way to banner 18.

Before this extension, the Celtics had reportedly picked up Sam Hauser’s $2.1 million team option to keep him in Boston for the 2024-25 season.