Kendrick Perkins Dunks on Kevin Durant in Entertaining Twitter Beef

By Justin Leger

Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant provided some quality entertainment on Twitter late Thursday night.

It all started when Perk declared Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook as the best player ever to don a Thunder uniform.

 

Perkins and Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico then had a back-and-forth about Westbrook vs. Durant

That's when KD decided to share his two cents. Durant fired a shot at Perkins' numbers when the two were together in OKC and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Perkins, a key member of the 2008 NBA champion Boston Celtics, reminded Durant he does indeed have a ring. He also made sure to remind the Brooklyn Nets star about that time he pulled the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em' routine and signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Perkins 1, Durant 0.

KD is just one of the many NBA players Perkins has taken shots at since becoming an analyst. Unlike Durant, most have been smart enough to keep themselves from engaging with the former C's big man.

