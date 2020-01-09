Kendrick Perkins Dunks on Kevin Durant in Entertaining Twitter Beef

Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant provided some quality entertainment on Twitter late Thursday night.

It all started when Perk declared Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook as the best player ever to don a Thunder uniform.

In about 30 minutes I'm going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Perkins and Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico then had a back-and-forth about Westbrook vs. Durant

KD lost in the second round without Russ when I was there. So what that mean? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

That's when KD decided to share his two cents. Durant fired a shot at Perkins' numbers when the two were together in OKC and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Perkins, a key member of the 2008 NBA champion Boston Celtics, reminded Durant he does indeed have a ring. He also made sure to remind the Brooklyn Nets star about that time he pulled the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em' routine and signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Facts on the averages and facts on the Champ part too!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Perkins 1, Durant 0.

KD is just one of the many NBA players Perkins has taken shots at since becoming an analyst. Unlike Durant, most have been smart enough to keep themselves from engaging with the former C's big man.

