Krejci Drops Gloves for First Fight Since 2011

David Krejci isn't exactly known as a fighter, but he decided to drop the gloves during Thursday night's game vs. the Dallas Stars.

The Boston Bruins veteran scrapped with Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski in what made for a surprisingly entertaining bout.

Watch below:

It's 2020 and David Krejci is out here throwing bombs against Joe Pavelski. pic.twitter.com/nghdtO6A03 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 28, 2020

A solid performance from Krejci, who hadn't fought since 2011 when he dropped the gloves with Benoit Pouliot.

The Bruins went on to defeat the Stars 4-3 to improve to 40-13-12 on the season.