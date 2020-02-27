Bruins

Krejci Drops Gloves for First Fight Since 2011

By Justin Leger

Feb 27, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) fights with Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

David Krejci isn't exactly known as a fighter, but he decided to drop the gloves during Thursday night's game vs. the Dallas Stars.

The Boston Bruins veteran scrapped with Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski in what made for a surprisingly entertaining bout.

Watch below:

A solid performance from Krejci, who hadn't fought since 2011 when he dropped the gloves with Benoit Pouliot.

The Bruins went on to defeat the Stars 4-3 to improve to 40-13-12 on the season.

