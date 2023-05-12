This Doc Rivers stat should worry 76ers fans entering Game 7 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Doc Rivers has enjoyed a very successful career as an NBA head coach, including a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2007-08.

But for most of his coaching career, his teams often have struggled to win Game 7s.

And that's one reason why Philadelphia 76ers fans should be nervous entering Sunday's Game 7 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Rivers has a 6-9 record in Game 7s as a head coach. Those nine Game 7 defeats are the most of any coach in league history and four more than any other coach.

Rivers' teams have lost nine consecutive games when they had a chance to clinch a spot in the conference finals, including Thursday night's Game 6 loss to the Celtics at home. His last conference finals appearance was in 2012 against the Miami Heat as head coach of the Celtics. The C's won Game 5 of that series on the road to go up 3-2, lost in Game 6 at home and then were defeated in Game 7. The exact same scenario could unfold this weekend for the Sixers.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are 5-2 in their last seven Game 7s at home. They are 5-1 in their last six overall since 2012. Jaylen Brown is 4-1 in Game 7s since entering the league in 2016-17. Jayson Tatum is 3-1 in his career.

The 76ers could win Sunday, make no mistake about that. They've already won two games in Boston during this second-round series, but the historical trends don't favor them entering Game 7.